Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $41.35

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $43.78. Appian shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 2,539 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.