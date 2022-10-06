Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.35

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 6516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.
Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 68,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
