Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.90 and last traded at 8.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

