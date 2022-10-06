Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Down 0.2%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $127.49. 3,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.76.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.