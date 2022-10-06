National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Down 0.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.76 and last traded at $64.76. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHC. StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $982.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.32.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 114.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 98,288 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,537,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

