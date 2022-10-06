Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 19,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,869,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
