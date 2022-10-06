SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

