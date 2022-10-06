SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf reduced their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

