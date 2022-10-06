Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

