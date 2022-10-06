Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Lightbridge stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Lightbridge Co. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Lightbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.