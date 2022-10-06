Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,928.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,684 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

