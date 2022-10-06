Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

