Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

