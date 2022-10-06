Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.53.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Grifols Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $15.01.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.