ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $38.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

