Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $85.71

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

