Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $365.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LIN opened at $283.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average is $300.41.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Linde by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

