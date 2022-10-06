Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,095 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.51 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

