Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,095 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.51 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.63.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
