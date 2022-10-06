AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

AES stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in AES by 6.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AES by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

