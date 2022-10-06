Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of SUI opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities has a one year low of $133.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,800,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

