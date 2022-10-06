Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 22,208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $102.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 528,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,797,000 after purchasing an additional 501,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.