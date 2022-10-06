Dev Ittycheria Sells 40,107 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.63.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.