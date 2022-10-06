Dev Ittycheria Sells 40,107 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.63.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

