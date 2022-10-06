Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $20.83

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TGI stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $636.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.71. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

