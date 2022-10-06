Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $504.71 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.60 and its 200 day moving average is $464.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.