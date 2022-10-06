W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

WPC stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

