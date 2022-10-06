Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %
TEL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.
TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.