Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $224,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 54.3% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 143.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.