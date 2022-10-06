Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 133,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 801,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

