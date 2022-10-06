The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

