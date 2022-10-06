Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,930 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

