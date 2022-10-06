LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. MKM Partners lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

