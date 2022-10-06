Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 475,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EURN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

