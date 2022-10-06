Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 14%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.05. 7,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
