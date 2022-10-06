Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 14%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.05. 7,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

