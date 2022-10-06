GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $27.28 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
