GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $27.28 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $5,082,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

