Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at 24.54 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of 18.31 and a 1 year high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is 24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 29.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.