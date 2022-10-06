TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 12.5% Higher

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
