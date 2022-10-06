TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 12.5% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

TDCX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,949,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the second quarter worth about $8,392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the second quarter worth about $6,279,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the first quarter worth about $6,393,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.