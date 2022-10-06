Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENVA opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. Enova International has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Enova International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

