Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

EC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.