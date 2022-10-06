Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

