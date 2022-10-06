Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 5,290,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.