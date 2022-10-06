Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 346 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PC Connection by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares in the company, valued at $97,048,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,311 shares of company stock worth $473,075. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

