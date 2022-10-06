Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

