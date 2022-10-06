Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

