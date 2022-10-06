105,003 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SB. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 117.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 47,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $2,250,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

