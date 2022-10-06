Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

