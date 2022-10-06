Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $290.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.