Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $293.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.04 and a 200-day moving average of $337.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

