The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

