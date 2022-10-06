Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,377 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
PINS stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.00.
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.12.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
