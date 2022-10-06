Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,338,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

